San Marcos police ask for help identifying suspect who assaulted woman in her apartment

San Marcos police are looking for a suspect who reportedly assaulted a woman in her own apartment Aug. 3. (San Marcos Police Department Photo)

SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) — The San Marcos Police Department is asking for help in identifying a suspect who reportedly assaulted a woman in her own apartment Monday.

Police say it happened at the Palazzo Apartments located on Wonder World Drive. That’s near Interstate 35 Frontage Road.

Around 2:30 p.m., they say a man followed a woman into her apartment and assaulted her.

She noticed him watching and following her before the attack, police say. The suspect came in through the front door as she was trying to lock it, according to San Marcos police.

Once inside the apartment, police say the suspect repeatedly punched the woman before noticing she had a male roommate.

Authorities believe the suspect was scared away by the presence of the roommate. He fled on foot to an unknown location.

Video surveillance captured the suspect before the assault. He is described as a tall black man with an athletic build and broad shoulders. San Marcos police say he has short hair and is in his mid-20s.

He was seen wearing a white t-shirt, dark pants, athletic shoes and drawstring backpack.

If you know anything related to the assault or have relevant video footage, San Marcos police ask you to call Det. Davidson at (512)753-2315 or email him at tdavidson@sanmarcostx.gov.

You can view the whole video on the San Marcos Police Department Facebook page.