San Marcos police arrest two men after disturbance at downtown bar

SAN MARCOS, Texas — San Marcos police arrested two men this week after a disturbance at a downtown San Marcos bar. One of them is accused of pulling out a gun.

Police said on Tuesday night, Mekhi Burgess, 22, of Cedar Park was arrested on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, tampering with physical evidence and possession of a controlled substance. Clayton Grumbles, 21, of San Marcos was also arrested on charges of public intoxication.

Their arrests came after San Marcos police said officers responded to a bar on North LBJ Drive for a “verbal disturbance” around 11:47 p.m. Callers reported four men were kicked out of the bar because of how drunk they were, and one man became upset and waved a gun at door staff.

The group left, police said, but soon came back. Officers found three suspects, who started making “furtive movements to their pockets and waistbands which resulted in them being held at gunpoint” by police.

Officers then determined Burgess was the one who waved the gun at door staff. Police found a gun and a small bag of pills, which officers said Burgess tried to dump under a car.

Burgess is being held at the Hays County Jail on a bond of $29,000 total for the three charges, police said. Grumbles was released without bail.

The third man at the scene was released, because he was not involved in the situation, according to police. The fourth man was not found.