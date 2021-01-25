San Marcos police arrest man accused in December convenience store robbery

SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) — A man arrested for unrelated crimes earlier this month has now been connected to an armed robbery that happened at a San Marcos convenience store in December.

The San Marcos Police Department says the suspect is Miguel Perez, 21, of San Marcos. He is charged with aggravated robbery, evading arrest, resisting arrest, taking or attempting to take a weapon from an officer, criminal mischief and two counts of possession of a controlled substance.

Police say at this time, Perez is still in Hays County Jail on a $321,000 bond.

He was arrested for unrelated crimes on Jan. 16. After his arrest, officers got a warrant for Perez related to the Spirit Pit Stop robbery on Dec. 11. The convenience store is located off Interstate 35.

Detectives have also linked Perez to multiple robberies in Travis County, police say.

San Marcos Police Chief Stan Standridge thanked the residents who helped solve the crime, as well as the Austin Police Department and Westlake Hill Police Department for their assistance with the case.

KXAN reached out to Perez’s lawyer, who said they do not have a comment on the case at this time.