San Marcos police arrest 4 after shots fired during fight

SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) — San Marcos police arrested four people over the weekend after it was found a teen allegedly fired shots at a group of friends.

At around 2 a.m. Sunday, officers responded to the Village on Telluride for a fight involving a gun, police said. Someone reported the suspects were leaving in a white Chrysler 200.

Officers found the car and tried to pull it over. The car started to flee, and that’s when police implemented a PIT maneuver and stopped the car.

The driver, identified as Dominic Flores, 19, of Maxwell, ran out of the car, police said. Two women and one teen in the car were detained and identified as Asianaye Polk, 18, of San Marcos, Imani Johnson, 17, of Lockhart and Arianna Daniels, 18, of San Antonio.

The gun was found in the car, police said.

Flores was found and arrested. Officers discovered he had warrants out of Hays County for unlawfully carrying a weapon, evading arrest and possession of marijuana. He was also charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and numerous counts of evading arrest, according to police.

Flores is in Hays County Jail with a total bond of $217,000.

The investigation found Johnson assaulted a woman and fired shots at the woman and her friends. That’s when Flores grabbed the gun and pointed it at more people, police said. No one was hurt.

Johnson was arrested on multiple aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charges and one count of assault-bodily injury. She has a total bail set at $255,000, police said.

Polk was charged with assault-bodily injury and has a bail of $255,000. Daniels was arrested for assault-bodily injury and has a bail set at $4,000.

The Village complex has been involved in a couple incidents just this year, including a shooting in October and a reported armed man going door-to-door trying to rob people in May.