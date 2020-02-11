San Marcos PD needs help identifying armed robbery suspects

San Marcos police are looking for these men in connection with an armed robbery Feb. 2. (San Marcos PD photo)

SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) — San Marcos police are asking for the public’s help identifying three armed robbery suspects.

On the department’s Facebook page, San Marcos authorities posted a surveillance camera photo of three men walking on a sidewalk. Those men are accused of robbing a man at gunpoint at 2:35 a.m., Feb. 2, near the 100 block of South Edward Gary.

The robbery victim said the men left the scene in a newer model white Ford Mustang with red racing stripes. The victim described all three men as black, one with dreadlocks and another possibly had facial hair.

Anyone with information about the case should call San Marcos police at 512-753-2108.