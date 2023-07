HAYS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — A man who was accused in 2019 of sexually assaulting three woman in San Marcos was sentenced to life in prison after pleading guilty to nine charges relating to sexual assault.

Tyshane Thomas, 24, pled guilty to the following charges in May:

Aggravated sexual assault

Thomas was sentenced to life in prison.