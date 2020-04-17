San Marcos man sentenced after taking plea deal in 2019 sexual assault case

SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) — A man charged with sexual assault in 2019 was sentenced Thursday after taking a plea deal.

Keith Vallens Louis III, 27, was charged with sexual assault after an April 29 incident at The Edge apartments in San Marcos.

According to the arrest affidavit, Louis and his roommate had a fight on the night of the assault. The victim said she went to her room to go to bed around 10:30 p.m. that same night and Louis followed her into the room where the sexual assault occurred.

Hays County Criminal District Attorney Wes Mau said Mr. Louis was sentenced after making a guilty plea. He was sentenced to 10 years deferred adjudication with community supervision on a felony unlawful restraint charge. The sexual assault charge was dismissed as part of the plea agreement.