San Marcos man accused of pointing gun at someone, fleeing police

SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) — A 20-year-old man was arrested Thursday after allegedly pointing a gun at someone and fleeing officers, according to the San Marcos Police Department.

Police said they arrested Jason Trevino, 20, of San Marcos, on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, evading arrest and tampering with evidence. He was booked into Hays County Jail.

Around 12:30 p.m. Thursday, officers were called out to the 200 block of Armstrong Street for a reported aggravated assault, police said. The victim said a young man reportedly pointed a gun at him as the victim confronted him for walking in his yard. A young woman was also with the suspect.

When officers arrived, they found the suspect, who ran away from police. The woman stayed on scene, police said.

Police set up a perimeter and searched for the man. It was confirmed he had a gun and at this point was identified as Trevino.

During the search, a caller reported that Trevino allegedly stole his bike. The caller was able to get his bike back and told dispatch that Trevino ran to the bus station, police said. Officers continued searching and found Trevino near Gravel and Jackman Streets.

He ran south from Gravel into the woods, over the railroad tracks and to Grove Street, where he ran into other officers. Trevino was then taken into custody, police said.

Trevino didn’t have the gun with him when he was arrested, according to police. They believe he got rid of the gun in the woods he was running through earlier. The Hays County K9 Unit tried to find the gun but the search was unsuccessful.