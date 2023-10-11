SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) — A San Marcos homicide suspect was arrested this week in connection to the September death of a 41-year-old man, according to police.

Last week, the San Marcos Police Department identified Ray Robert Saenz, Jr., 18, as the suspect the Sept. 30 death of Nathaniel Hudson, 41.

San Marcos police said Saenz was located in Austin on Tuesday and taken into custody by members of the U.S. Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force.

SMPD responded Sept. 30 to an apartment complex on Highway 123 for a call that shots had been fired and a person died. When officers arrived, they found Hudson dead in an apartment unit.

Information obtained by investigators suggests Hudson and Saenz knew each other prior to the shooting, and that the shooting occurred following an altercation at the apartment complex, according to SMPD.

Online records show Saenz was booked into the Hays County Jail on a murder charge Tuesday, Oct. 10.