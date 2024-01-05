SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KXAN) — Police discussed more about their investigation that led to the arrests of a father and son suspected of killing a pregnant woman and her boyfriend in San Antonio.

San Antonio Police Chief William McManus and Bexar County District Attorney Joe Gonzales held a news conference Friday morning to talk about taking Christopher and Ramon Preciado into custody. Police said the two men’s arrests are related to the shooting deaths of Savannah Soto, 18, and Matthew Guerra, 22.

Police found the couple dead in a vehicle on Dec. 26 after their families reached out to law enforcement when the pregnant teen missed an appointment to be induced.

McManus shared Christopher Preciado, 19, is facing charges of capital murder, abuse of a corpse and altering or concealing evidence, while Ramon Preciado, 53, is facing charges of abuse of a corpse and altering or destroying evidence. Gonzales said another capital murder charge is expected, though, for the death of Soto’s unborn child.

The police chief said data collected from the victims’ cell phones on Jan. 3 helped lead to the location of a suspect vehicle seen on surveillance video. Detectives went to the house and saw the vehicle in question, police said.

“An individual by the name of Ramon Preciado answered the door and seemed to know why SAPD was there and cooperate with the investigation,” McManus said during the Friday news conference.

He added both Preciados “made enough statements to implicate them in the murder” during interviews at police headquarters.

Police said they also found the gun believed to be the weapon used in the double murder at the suspects’ home.

Gonzales told reporters Friday it’s “too early” to determine whether his office will seek the death penalty in this case.