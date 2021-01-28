San Antonio police search for woman with Austin ties in connection with murder investigation

A December 2019 mugshot of Sasha Leigh Skare from an arrest related to an Austin robbery and shooting (Bexar County Sheriff’s Office Photo)

SAN ANTONIO (KXAN) — Police in San Antonio are looking for a suspect in a murder investigation who was previously arrested on an aggravated robbery charge in Austin.

The NBC affiliate in San Antonio, WOAI, reports that police are looking for Sasha Skare, the person they believe is connected with the death of a man in a luxury apartment.

Police found Martell Derouen, 34, dead in an apartment Tuesday at The Towers on La Cantera Parkway in the northwest outskirts of San Antonio. According to the report, police responded to the apartment complex for a welfare check after someone called to say they hadn’t heard from him in several days.

According to the report, Derouen died of an apparent gunshot wound.

Skare was previously taken into custody by U.S. Marshals in 2019 following what authorities described as a drug deal gone bad on North Lamar Boulevard in Austin.

During the incident in Austin, police said Skare and her boyfriend were going to rob a man selling drugs. It ended with Skare’s boyfriend being shot and killed at the scene. After further investigation, authorities concluded that Skare and the seller knew each other and she was the one who initiated the meeting.

U.S. Marshals arrested her related to that case in Converse, Texas in December 2019.

Skare’s attorney James Young said the 2019 case is still pending in Travis County, but could not comment any further.