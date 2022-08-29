AUSTIN (KXAN) — A San Antonio man was sentenced to more than three years in federal prison on Friday for embezzling $1.175 million from Johnson City, Texas.

Anthony Holland, 37, was sentenced to 37 months in prison and ordered to pay $1,175,866.91 in restitution for embezzling that amount from Johnson City.

According to court documents, while he was employed by the city, Holland embezzled at least the amount above from city accounts starting in 2015 and continuing until around Sept. 2020. He hid the embezzlement by falsifying city financial records and other documents, a press release said.

Holland used the money for personal benefit, including buying a residence in San Antonio, according to the press release.

On December 15, 2021, Holland pleaded guilty to one count of theft from a state or local government that receives federal program funds.

The FBI, with assistance from the Johnson City Police Department, investigated the case. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Alan M. Buie, Robert Almonte and Mark Tindall prosecuted the case.