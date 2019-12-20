San Antonio man accused of murdering his 57-year-old mother in Gillespie Co.

STONEWALL, Texas (KXAN) — The Gillespie County Sheriff’s Office has released further information on a 57-year-old woman who was found dead in her home in Stonewall on Dec. 13.

According to GCSO, on Thursday, San Antonio resident Justin Earl Smoot, 33, was arrested and charged with the murder of his mother, Kimberly Kaye Smoot.

Deputies responded to a 9-1-1 call from a person who was staying at the home in the 300 block of Saint Francis Street in Stonewall around 6:30 p.m. Friday. When deputies arrived, they found the body of a 57-year-old woman on the kitchen floor, GCSO says.

According to jail records, Smoot has 13 previous arrests for charges including public intoxication, trespassing, assault/family and evading arrest.

Smoot is being held in the Gillespie Co. Jail on a $1 million bond.