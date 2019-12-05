San Antonio-based rap group accused of aggravated robbery in Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Police Department have issued warrants for the arrests of two members of a rap group from San Antonio following an aggravated robbery at gunpoint in early September.

According to the affidavit, the victim reported the robbery took place on Sept. 5th at about 8:30 p.m. They were connected to the group, named the “Honcho Gang,” to do a photoshoot for them.

The victim had previously shot video of them two days earlier, on Sept. 3, and agreed to meet them in Austin in order to do their photoshoot via Instagram direct message.

The victim identified the four members of the group as “trillboybrandon,” “JDaKing,” “lilkwolly” and “50,” per their handles from Instagram.

In the affidavit, the victim reports meeting them around 6 p.m. at the Gulf Station gas station, then drove around East Sixth Street taking photos of the group.

They then travelled to the 1100 block of E. 5th Street to take photos in front of a restaurant when the group began to complain about the photos that the victim was taking. The victim says they were instructed to hand over their camera to one of the members, known as “50” because “he knew how to take photos.”

The victim then reports that the individual known as “lilkwolly” took the camera from them. The victim began to suspect that they were being robbed of their equipment and moved to grab their camera by the lens.

According to the affidavit, “JDaKing,” later identified as Jaylen Cornell Green, put the camera around “50”‘s neck and was handed a handgun. Green reportedly hid the gun in his jacket under his left arm.

The victim reported feeling scared for their life and pulled “lilkwolly” in front of them for protection. The victim was reportedly punched repeatedly with a closed fist by Green. The victim says Green yelled several expletives and slurs at the victim while instructing them to give up their camera.

The victim reports that “50” began threatening them as well, but the victim refused to hand the camera over. The affidavit states that Green then pointed the concealed handgun at the victim and threatened to shoot them.

The victim reported that they felt scared for their life, so they handed over the camera before leaving the scene in their vehicle.

APD reports in the affidavit that an officer in their robbery unit worked to identify the members with San Antonio Police. After a search, Jaylen Cornell Green (“JDaKing”), Braden Zachary Hill (“trillboybrandon”), Alexis Morganfield (“lilkwolly”) and Antoine Michael Cristy (“50”) were identified as members of the group that were present during the robbery.

An arrest warrant for Aggravated Robbery with a Deadly Weapon was issued Oct. 22 for Jaylen Green. San Antonio PD confirmed the arrest of Green on Oct. 30.

Warrants were issued on Dec. 4 for the arrest of 19-year-old Alexis Morganfield and 22-year-old Antoine Michael Cristy for aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon in the first degree. Their bonds are set at $40,000.