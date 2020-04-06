Round Rock police searching for robbery suspect near Chisholm Valley park

ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — Round Rock police are looking for a man suspected of robbing another person near Chisholm Valley Park Sunday afternoon, according to a RRPD Facebook post.

RRPD responded to the park at Buffalo Pass and Trey around 5:50 p.m. Sunday.

Police were able to detain one suspect near the Rock 35 Apartments, but are still looking for a second suspect described as a Hispanic man wearing a white shirt and black pants. The man is possibly linked to a red passenger car, police report.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Round Rock Police Department at 512-218-5500. Anonymous tips can be submitted here.