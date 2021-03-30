Round Rock police search for van that hit, killed pedestrian on I-35 earlier this month

Example of van model suspected to be involved in hit and run (Photo: Round Rock Police Photo)

ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — The Round Rock Police Department is on the lookout for the van involved in a crash that killed a pedestrian on Interstate 35 earlier this month.

Police say on March 14 around 1 a.m., Angel Contreras was walking along I-35 near the La Margarita Restaurant when he was hit and killed by a van going southbound. The area is north of Sam Bass Road.

Police found the vehicle that hit Contreras was a 1996-2002 white Chevy Express van. Officers say the van was loaded with boxes and luggage on top of it. It will probably have damage to its headlight on the front right and its passenger-side mirror.

After hitting Contreras, the van then exited I-35 at RM 620/Round Rock Avenue, according to police.

Anyone with information on the van can reach Detective Patrick Turck at (512) 218-7048 or email at pturck@roundrocktexas.gov.