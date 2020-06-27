Round Rock Police need help identifying armed robbery suspects

Round Rock Police released these surveillance images of three suspects involved in a Wag-A-Bag robbery June 24.

ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — The Round Rock Police Department is asking for help identifying three suspects involved in a convenience store armed robbery.

Investigators say the Wag-A-Bag store at 2499 Sunrise Road was robbed on Wednesday.

Detectives sent out a flier with the men’s photos from a surveillance camera, pointing out that one of the men appears to be wearing an ankle monitor. Investigators also included a photo of the dark vehicle they were in.

If you have any information about the suspects, call RRPD Detective Bernie Villegas at (512) 218-5500.