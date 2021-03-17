Man accused of shooting girlfriend while driving on SH-130 in Pflugerville arrested

ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — The Pflugerville Police Department says U.S. Marshals arrested a man accused of shooting his girlfriend Tuesday night while driving on State Highway 130.

PPD says on Wednesday, Christopher Dwayne Mims, 32, was arrested on an aggravated assault with a weapon charge. He was taken to Travis County Central Booking and has bond set at $100,000.

Christopher Dwayne Mims, 32 (Travis County Photo)

The search for Mims prompted a lockdown early Wednesday morning at Ascension Seton Williamson Hospital after the victim was taken there to be treated. She is in stable condition, PPD says.

The lockdown was lifted around 6:30 a.m.

PPD reports the shooting happened in a vehicle on SH-130 near Pecan Street in Pflugerville at 10:45 p.m. Tuesday. Officials say a woman had a gunshot wound. Mims had allegedly drove her in a pickup to Baylor Scott & White hospital in Pflugerville first. The woman was then transferred to Ascension Seton in Round Rock.

A SWAT team was on the scene and swept the building looking for Mims. The hospital is located near University Boulevard and North A.W. Grimes Boulevard.