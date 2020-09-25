Round Rock police investigating after man with suspected stab wound dies

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Round Rock Police Department is investigating after a man found injured in a neighborhood Friday afternoon later died at the hospital.

Police said around 3:40 p.m., officers got a report of a man with a suspected stab wound on Rawhide Loop. That’s in a neighborhood near Sky Ridge Plaza and Quality Inn and Suites.

The man was taken to the hospital where he later died, police said.

Officers are still on scene and investigating what happened. No one is in custody at this time.

They are asking people to avoid the 1800 block of Rawhide Loop.

If you have any information, call 911.