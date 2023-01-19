ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — The Round Rock Police Department in a tweet Thursday released details identifying a suspect in connection with a jugging incident at a bank that occurred in November.

Jugging was explained by the Austin Police Department as a form of robbery. A suspect follows a victim from a bank, ATM, or check-cashing store to their next location. There, the suspect threatens or assaults the victim, and demands or takes the money, police said.

On Nov. 19, 2022, the victim in the case made a withdrawal at the Wells Fargo Bank, located at 505 Round Rock Ave., according to the tweet. She then stopped at Goodwill, located at 17151 Smyers Ln in Round Rock.

While inside the Goodwill, the woman’s window was smashed, and her property was stolen, police said.

Surveillance footage in the area captured a Toyota Rav4 following the woman into the parking lot. Once the woman was inside the store, the Rav4 pulled up next to the victim’s vehicle, and a Black man exited the Toyota and committed the burglary, police said.

While the Toyota did not display a license plate, it had a placard with the words “SeeDriveSmile.com,” according to the tweet.