ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — The Round Rock Police Department released more details Friday in a news release about a deadly shooting at a Round Rock apartment complex Thursday.

Just before 9 p.m., RRPD responded to the shooting at the Red Hills Villas,1401 South AW Grimes Boulevard, the release said.

When police arrived at the apartment complex, they located a man with gunshot wounds who died on the scene, the release said.

A man who was involved in the incident cooperated with the investigation, and no arrests were made Friday, police said. Furthermore, the release said this was an isolated incident between two men.

Police did not yet identify the man who died in the shooting, but it was expected to be confirmed in the coming days, the release said.