Round Rock man charged with murder in connection with body found in southwest Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A Round Rock man has been arrested in connection with a body found in southwest Austin last week.

Darcy Deshay McMillian, 33, was arrested in Bell County Saturday, March 28 and charged with first-degree murder in the death of 24-year-old Zach Ledbetter, according to court documents and the Austin Police Department.

Austin police officers responded to a call last Thursday night of a man with obvious injuries lying in the road near the 500 block of Arnulfo Alonso Way, formerly Zilker Clubhouse Road.

The man wasn’t breathing when APD arrived at the scene, police say. Life-saving attempts were made by paramedics, but the man was pronounced dead at 7:30 p.m. Thursday.