Round Rock ISD student mugged while walking to high school Monday

ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — A Westwood High School student had their wallet stolen by an “unknown individual” while walking to school Monday morning, the Round Rock Independent School District says.

The Austin Police Department says the mugging wasn’t reported until about 5:30 p.m. on Monday. Officers did respond to the service call, which is being considered a “robbery by threat.”

Because of the late report, Westwood High didn’t confirm the robbery until Tuesday morning. Once school officials heard, a letter from Principal Dr. Mario Acosta was released to inform parents.

The letter states the student was able to safely escape the situation, and RRISD’s police department has increased patrols in the neighborhoods close to campus and in areas where students walk.

“As a reminder, when students make their way to and from school, it is always a good idea to focus on their surroundings and personal safety,” Principal Acosta wrote in the letter.

The school also recommends the following safety measures be discussed among parents and students: