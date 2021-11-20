Round Rock father faces 40 years in prison for beating 3 month-old to death

ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — The Round Rock father accused of beating a three month-old to death in 2019 now faces 40 years in prison.

According to court documents, Malik Williams pleaded guilty to murder this week. He was arrested after taking his daughter to the hospital when she died.

When police asked him what happened, he said he didn’t know — telling officers he found her rolled over and not breathing in her bed. But police say the emergency room physician on the scene said the baby’s injuries included multiple healing fractures to the chest and skull, in addition to several abdominal cavity/bowel abnormalities.

Court documents say he later changed his story, telling police he’d been frustrated and intentionally hit the baby’s head against the wooden railing of her bassinet and that he had squeezed her abdomen with his hands — and that he had done both before.

Police say Williams admitted he’d squeezed her neck for 2-3 minutes that night and that, in doing so, “knew that she would die,” his arrest affidavit said.

Williams is charged with capital murder of a person under 10 years old.