Round Rock day care owner surrenders permit after husband accused of child sexual assault

ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — The woman who owned and operated a home day care in Round Rock has surrendered her permit after her husband was accused of sexual crimes against two children who attended the day care.

Taylor Wade Acord, 45, was arrested last week and charged with a second-degree felony indecency with a child and a first-degree felony aggravated assault of a child.

The two girls, ages 2 and 4, attended the day care, located at 505 Deerfoot Drive.

Police say the girls told their mothers that Acord would take them to the bathroom and touch their private areas, in addition to other sexual acts. One of the girls told her mother that Acord would wake her up from naps by touching her.

On Monday, Texas Health and Human Services told KXAN that the woman — whose name has been omitted as she has not been charged in any crime — had surrendered her permit on Jan. 17 and was no longer caring for children.

Texas HHS said once the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services’ investigation into the allegations is complete, HHS will determine if further action is warranted.