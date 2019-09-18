Suspect who allegedly fired shots in north Austin neighborhood taken into custody

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police took a suspect into custody Wednesday afternoon who they believe fired at three people in a car in a north Austin neighborhood. Police say they found him in Manor, but it is not clear how he got there after abandoning his car.

The three people in the car called police at 10:20 a.m. to report the gunfire, according to Lt. Ken Hubbs with the Austin Police Department.

They told police they were driving on Interstate 35 when they saw the suspect driving “erratically” and “throwing his hands up.” When they followed the suspect’s car, he allegedly exited the highway, pulled off on Hearthside Drive near Putnam Drive, got out of his car and pulled out a gun.

As the witnesses began to leave, they told police the suspect fired four or five times at them, Lt. Hubbs said in a press conference. No one was hurt in the gunfire.

The suspect then allegedly drove away and police later found his car abandoned at a shopping center a few blocks away near Anderson Lane and Lamar Boulevard.

Police are searching for a suspect after shots were fired in a central Austin neighborhood. (Todd Bynum / KXAN)

Police set up a wide perimeter as they searched for the suspect who they believed could still be in the area. Police say there were no schools in the immediate area and Austin Independent School District confirms none were affected.