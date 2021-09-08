Road rage murder: 2 suspects arrested in connection to shooting death on I-35 in north Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Two suspects have been arrested and charged with murder in relation to a road rage incident that turned deadly on Saturday afternoon in north Austin.

The Austin Police Department reports Cornelia Lynn Moore, 27, called 9-1-1 around 12:30 p.m. Sept. 4, saying a Dodge Charger, which had previously hit her BMW, was following and pointing a gun at her. Moore said shortly after that she’d been shot.

While Moore was able to tell dispatch her location, she soon become unresponsive. She was still unresponsive when officers arrived to the scene at the 9400 block of north Interstate 35. APD says Moore had a single gunshot wound and despite life-saving measures, was pronounced dead around 1:07 p.m.

After investigating, the suspects in the Dodge Charger were identified as Tony McCullough, 30, and Raffinee McCorkle, 32. McCullough was arrested Saturday night after an hours-long SWAT standoff at a north Austin apartment complex. Both suspects were booked into Travis County Jail on murder charges.

Moore’s murder is the 57th homicide in Austin this year.