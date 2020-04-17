Road rage crash with possible shots fired on SH 71 turned into Thursday police pursuit, APD says

AUSTIN (KXAN) — On Thursday afternoon, Austin Police Department responded to the scene of a crash at the 2000 block of East State Highway 71, which ended up turning into a short pursuit of one of the drivers involved.

According to Austin Police Department, when officers arrived, a male driver fled the scene and officers went after him. Police say the pursuit was short, however, as it became unsafe to keep following him.

The driver was never found, though he left the vehicle he’d been driving behind.

No one was injured in the incident, although APD says a gun may have been seen and/or shot into the air. Police say it seems like a road rage situation.

The exact location of the pursuit is not available at this time.

