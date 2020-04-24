Rewards offered for information on Round Top ATM burglary suspects

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

This ATM was forced open by suspected burglars Sunday in Round Top. The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office is looking for the suspects. (Fayette County Sheriff’s Office photo)

ROUND TOP, Texas (KXAN) — The Fayette County Crime Stoppers and the Texas Bankers Foundation are offering rewards in hopes to catch people suspected of burglarizing an ATM in Round Top.

Fayette County Sheriff Ken Korenek said the crime stoppers group is offering up to $2,500 for information leading to the arrest of a group of men who authorities say stole $40,000 from an ATM Monday at Round Top Bank.

The Texas Bankers Foundation is also offering reward money, $5,000, for information leading to apprehension of the suspects.

The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office said Monday they found the pickup the suspects used to rip open the ATM. Authorities said the suspects hooked a chain to the ATM, drove away and forced the door open to get the money out of it.

People with information about the case should contact the Fayette County Crime Stoppers at 979-968-8477.

  • This is the pickup connected with the Round Top ATM burglary. (Fayette County Sheriff’s Office photo)
  • Tire tracks where the suspected burglars left the scene. (Fayette County Sheriff’s Office photo)
  • This ATM was forced open by suspected burglars Sunday in Round Top. The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office is looking for the suspects. (Fayette County Sheriff’s Office photo)
  • This ATM was forced open by suspected burglars Sunday in Round Top. The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office is looking for the suspects. (Fayette County Sheriff’s Office photo)
  • This ATM was forced open by suspected burglars Sunday in Round Top. The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office is looking for the suspects. (Fayette County Sheriff’s Office photo)

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Austin-Travis County

More Austin-Travis County News

Latest Central Texas COVID-19 Cases

More Coronavirus Cases in Central Texas

Trending Stories

Don't Miss