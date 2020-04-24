Rewards offered for information on Round Top ATM burglary suspects

This ATM was forced open by suspected burglars Sunday in Round Top. The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office is looking for the suspects. (Fayette County Sheriff’s Office photo)

ROUND TOP, Texas (KXAN) — The Fayette County Crime Stoppers and the Texas Bankers Foundation are offering rewards in hopes to catch people suspected of burglarizing an ATM in Round Top.

Fayette County Sheriff Ken Korenek said the crime stoppers group is offering up to $2,500 for information leading to the arrest of a group of men who authorities say stole $40,000 from an ATM Monday at Round Top Bank.

The Texas Bankers Foundation is also offering reward money, $5,000, for information leading to apprehension of the suspects.

The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office said Monday they found the pickup the suspects used to rip open the ATM. Authorities said the suspects hooked a chain to the ATM, drove away and forced the door open to get the money out of it.

People with information about the case should contact the Fayette County Crime Stoppers at 979-968-8477.