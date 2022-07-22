ORANGE, Texas (KXAN) — The Texas Department of Public Safety is upping the reward for details leading to an arrest in the 2002 murder of a child.

DPS said the reward for information about 4-year-old Dannarriah Finley’s death is now up to $6,000. Usually, the reward is $3,000 for cold cases on the Texas Rangers website.

The increased reward will only be offered until the next cold case is featured, DPS said, which is something the agency does bi-monthly in an effort to garner new leads and attention to these cases.

Finley was from Orange County, which is east of Beaumont and borders Louisiana. On July 4, 2002, she was reported missing to police there. She was last seen sleeping at her mother’s house along with her siblings and cousins.

Three days later, her body was found partially decomposed and mostly nude about 27 miles away near a dredge pipeline ditch off State Highway 82 in Port Arthur, DPS said.

The case remains unsolved. Anyone with details as to what happened is asked to come forward, DPS said.

To be eligible for the reward, call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1 (800) 252-TIPS. You can also submit tips on the Texas Rangers website or call the Missing Persons Hotline at 1 (800) 346-3243.