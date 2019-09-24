Reward increased to $10K for September’s Featured Fugitive

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Texas Department of Public Safety is reminding the public that the reward for Carlos Rafael Benitez, 31, has increased to $10,000 for a tip that comes in during the month of September and leads to his capture.

Benitez is a Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitive and September’s Featured Fugitive. He is wanted for failing to appear in court on charges of aggravated assault of a public servant and evading arrest with a vehicle.

All tips are guaranteed to be anonymous.

Benitez is 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs about 170 pounds. He has a tattoo of “BENITEZ” on his back. He has an employment history working in the tire service business. Benitez has ties to Amarillo — the last known area he was living — as well as to Donley County, Texas, and Tijuana, Mexico.

One offender from the Texas 10 Most Wanted Program is featured monthly in the hopes the higher reward money from the Governor’s Criminal Justice Division will generate additional tips. The higher reward will only be paid if the tip comes in the same month in which the fugitive is featured. So far in 2019, Texas Crime Stoppers has paid $37,500 in total rewards for anonymous tips that have resulted in arrests.

To be eligible for the cash rewards, tipsters MUST provide information to authorities using one of the three following methods:

· Call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477).

· Submit a web tip through the DPS website by selecting the fugitive you have information about, then clicking on the link under the photo.

· Submit a Facebook tip by clicking the “SUBMIT A TIP” link (under the “About” section).

All tips are anonymous, regardless of how they are submitted, and tipsters will be provided a tip number instead of using a name.