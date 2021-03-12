Resentencing hearing Friday for man convicted for ties to 1995 murder of ‘Most Hated Woman in America’

Gary Karr is escorted from a prison van to the federal courthouse in Austin, Texas, on Friday, June 2, 2000. The jury in his case is in its fourth day of deliberation. His attorneys say that the government has not proved Karr guilty of conspiracy to kidnap and extort money from missing atheist Madalyn Murray O’Hair and her family. (AP Photo/Harry Cabluck)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Gary Karr, who has served decades behind bars for his involvement in the robbery and deaths of Madalyn Murray O’Hair and her family, appeared in federal court Friday morning at a resentencing hearing. O’Hair, her son, and granddaughter disappeared in 1995 along with $600,000 in gold coins.

That launched a complicated, years-long investigation into their disappearance — and ultimately, into their gruesome dismemberments and deaths.

Atheist Madalyn Murray O’Hair, center, sits with son, Jon, left, and granddaughter Robin Murray-O’Hair, adopted as her own daughter, in Austin, Texas, in this June 1988 photo. (AP Photo/David Breslauer)

Karr was serving two life sentences for his June 2000 conviction for extortion, traveling across state lines to commit a violent act, and transportation of stolen property in the case.

A resentencing hearing for Karr was scheduled for Friday in U.S. District Judge Lee Yeakel’s court. Resentencing motions are typically brought by the defendant in an effort to reduce their prison time or even let them out of prison early.

David Roland Waters leaves federal court in handcuffs on Friday, Aug. 20, 1999, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Harry Cabluck)

At trial, investigators and prosecutors proved Karr was working with two other men on the robbery and murders — David Waters and Danny Fry. Waters became known as the mastermind behind the crimes. He worked at one point for the O’Hairs and their atheist organization. He was fired, accused of stealing a computer.

Waters was convicted and sentenced to eight years on federal weapons charges and sentenced to 60 years for theft. He then agreed to plead guilty to a conspiracy charge in exchange for leading authorities to the bodies of the missing family. Waters died of lung cancer in prison in 2003.

Authorities say Waters and Karr also killed Fry, whose body was found initially dismembered in Dallas County without his head or hands. At Karr’s trial, a witness testified that Fry seemed to be very upset about the murders and was not handling it well. Fry’s head and hands were later found at the same site as the O’Hairs’ remains.

State and federal agents dig in a marked area on a remote South Texas ranch as they search for the remains of missing atheist leader Madalyn Murray O’Hair and her family near Camp Wood, Texas, in this Jan. 27, 2001 photo. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Madalyn Murray O’Hair and why she was once the ‘most hated woman in America’

Madalyn E. Murray of Baltimore, Md., right, poses with one of her sons, Garth, 8, and her mother, Bonna Mays, outside the Supreme Court building in Washington, D.C., June 17, 1963. (AP Photo)

Madalyn Murry O’Hair lived in Austin and founded the group American Atheists in 1963. She worked to ban prayer in public schools.

She first made national headlines after taking that fight all the way to the U.S. Supreme Court, where in 1963 they ruled in her favor, overturning a Baltimore city school board regulation.

The court ruled 8-1 that it was unconstitutional for any state to require public school children to read the Bible or recite the Lord’s prayer.

The O’Hair family was living in San Antonio at the time of their disappearance in 1995.

In 2017, O’Hair’s life became the subject of a Netflix film, called “The Most Hated Woman in America.” Netflix described O’Hair as a “complex character who was a controversial villain to some and an unlikely hero to others.”

It premiered at South by Southwest in 2017.

KXAN will update this article has more details about the hearing become available.

Dr. W.A. Criswell, right, pastor of First Baptist Church, Dallas, Tex., argues with atheist Madalyn Murray O’Hair, of Austin, after she interrupted Dr. Criswell when he tried to answer questions on a radio talk show in Dallas on Feb. 1, 1975. They were discussing subjects from theology, validity of the Bible, and other related topics. (AP Photo)

Information from the Associated Press was used in the reporting of this article.