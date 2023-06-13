AUSTIN (KXAN) — By May, there were already 93 car break-ins at Mount Bonnell, according to an Austin Police Department report requested by Council Member Mackenzie Kelly.

She said that number is high ahead of the spike we typically see over the summer.

“It’s really concerning to me to learn there’s that many break-ins at a local spot,” she said.

The report she requested also broke down the number of break-ins in 2021 and 2022.

2021: 331

2022: 370

Council Member Kelly said she requested the report after a police officer addressed concerns with her about the topic at an HOA meeting she attended. She said the report also detailed the time of day break-ins were the most common, which was typically around sunset.

What’s the fix?

Last year, we reported on the city installing dummy cameras in hopes of deterring crime.

When the numbers didn’t go down, the city removed the fake devices.

Currently, there are signs posted telling people to lock their doors and not leave valuables in their cars.

APD said it conducts undercover operations to help deter crime, but for security reasons could not go into further detail.

APD said it encourages officers to frequent the Mount Bonnell area when they can. The department’s staffing shortage can make that practice difficult.

APD also said investigators have found and arrested some repeat break-in offenders.

“Something I think would really help raise awareness would be some dynamic street signs with texts over them,” said Council Member Kelly. “And my understanding is that APD is going to put some signs out to bring more awareness to that.”

The park is in Council Member Allison Alter’s district. Her office told KXAN she continues to engage with constituents and city leaders on this topic.

Who this impacts

Kay McNutt has lived near Mount Bonnell for 33 years.

“It’s just been a constant problem,” she said, referring to the break-ins. “Before cell phones, people would come to my front door a few doors down asking to call 911 because their car was broken into.”

McNutt said thieves also hit her daughter’s car.

“She left her purse she thought tucked under the seat and they’ll just peer and they broke the window out and took her purse,” she said. “I guess more patrolling and real cameras would help.”