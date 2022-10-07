AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man was arrested Saturday in connection with an aggravated assault that occurred late Friday in north Austin.

Officers with the Austin Police Department responded to a disturbance call at a restaurant in the 8800 block of S. Interstate 35 northbound service road at about 9:32 p.m. Friday after multiple people called 911.

Callers said a suspect, later identified as 46-year-old Quentin Lamont Taylor, had a knife and was trying to attack a person.

According to court records, when officers arrived, Taylor was trying to leave and said, “it was just an argument.”

An officer placed Taylor in handcuffs, and according to records, officers smelled a “strong odor of alcoholic beverage” on Taylor, and he was slurring his words.

A report said Taylor was frisked for weapons and a knife was found in the front pocket of his shorts.

When asked to provide his name and date of birth, Taylor told officers his name was Elijah, but he refused to provide his date of birth by saying, “I’m not going to tell you that,” according to APD records.

The records said a woman that identified herself as Taylor’s girlfriend later provided his real name and date of birth to officers.

While being detained, officers reported Taylor refused to get into the police patrol vehicle.

“He refused by planting his feet, locking his legs in place in the doorway of the back seat of [the] patrol car causing officers to use force by pushing [him] … into the back seat of the patrol car,” an APD officer reported.

Inside the restaurant, officers identified a man who said Taylor approached his mother and began to rub her back. The man said he confronted him and told him to leave.

The man then told officers that was when Taylor pulled a blade from his pocket and held it against his throat saying, “Do you really want to do this right now?” The victim told police he replied by saying, “You really want to do this in front of my family?”

According to the report, Taylor removed the knife from his neck and told the victim he was just playing before placing the knife back in his pocket and leaving the bar.

Taylor was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, resisting arrest and failure to identify with the intention of giving false information.

Travis County jail records listed Taylor under a $55,000 bond with three separate charges related to the incident. Records also showed Taylor had three outstanding warrants when he was arrested for the assault.

KXAN reached out to Taylor’s attorney. This story will be updated if a statement is issued.