Repeat offender accused of groping woman in JCPenney parking lot on Black Friday

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Police say a young woman was attacked outside a south Austin JCPenney on Black Friday.

Police say 22-year-old Lamont Wright approached a young woman and her mom at the Southpark Meadows shopping center.

The victim told police Wright approached her and grabbed her crotch. The victim was able to fight him off until police arrived.

A background check shows Wright has a long criminal history and is linked to several more crimes within the past two months.

According to court documents, Wright is the suspect of seven assault calls just in October.

Back in 2015, Wright was convicted of misdemeanors such as trespassing. But his crimes have become more serious over the years, include a felony burglary charge in September 2018.

KXAN spoke to an APD officer familiar with sex crimes. He called Wright’s escalating behavior “dangerous.”

He said his ability to continue making bail allows him back on the streets. A recent assault only carried a bond of $5,000, meaning Wright only needed $500 to go free.

As of Monday night, Wright is still in the Travis County Jail with the most recent indecent assault charges.