Registered sex offender arrested in connection with October sexual assault

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — A registered sex offender was arrested Monday in connection with an aggravated sexual assault in northwestern Travis County, according to a press release from US Marshals Fugitive Task Force.

Authorities say Conlan Turner, 18, was a suspect in an aggravated sexual assault that happened on Oct. 19. Turner is accused of assaulting a woman he had spoke with over Snapchat for a few days before deciding to meet in person.

According to the arrest affidavit, the victim picked Turner up at his home on Nameless Road at 3 p.m. The pair drove to a parking lot where they began kissing, but the victim told Turner to stop and they drove away.

As they continued to drive around, the victim said Turner began acting angry and rude toward her saying she was, “acting like a b—-.” She said he kept pointing to spots along the roadway where he wanted to have sex.

The victim eventually pulled into the driveway that led to Turner’s home and stopped. When she did Turner climbed into the back seat and pulled her back by the hair. The victim said Turner pinned her down and raped her.

The Lone Star Fugitive Task Force assisted the Travis County Sheriff’s Office in tracking down Turner. He was found at his home and taken into custody without incident.

Turner was previously charged with indecency with a child by exposure. He was made to register as a sex offender until 2039, per the Texas Department of Public Safety Sex Offender database.

Turner was arrested and booked into the Travis Count Jail. He was charged with aggravated sexual assault and his bond was set at $75,000.