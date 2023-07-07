Editor’s Note: The video above shows KXAN News Today’s top headlines for July 7, 2023

HAYS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — A registered sex offender was arrested in Hays County Sunday in connection with child sex trafficking, according to the Hays County Sheriff’s Office.

HCSO said 24-year-old Diego Alejandro Cortez was taken into custody in Kyle and charged with harboring a runaway child, a Class A misdemeanor. An additional charge of child trafficking to engage in sexual conduct, a first-degree felony, was later added, according to officials.

Cortez does not have an attorney listed online.

HCSO said Cortez was accused of enticing a 10-year-old victim to leave her home, and on more than one occasion, having sex with the missing child as well as other children in and around San Antonio.

“Based on information provided, investigators know Cortez met his potential victims online, through the social media platform Snapchat, and would portray himself as a young teen in attempt to gain their trust,” HCSO said, adding he used the profile names Dfordiegs and Slowbass4367.

HCSO encouraged parents to monitor their children’s social media and discuss internet safety with them.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation or if you believe your child was a victim, contact Sergeant Mark Opiela with the Hays County Sheriff’s Office at 512-393-7896 or email mark.opiela@co.hays.tx.us.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800- 324-TIPS or submitting your information online to Tip Line P3tips.com as well as submitting a tip on the Hays County Sheriff’s Office App.