AUSTIN (KXAN) – Travis County court records revealed more details about a shooting that killed one person and injured two others in the 7100 block of North Interstate 35 late Saturday afternoon.

A search warrant allowed law enforcement to enter a motel room to seize personal property described in an affidavit. Items such as firearms, ammunition and blood and trace evidence were listed.

The search warrant was executed Friday, and while officers searched the room at the motel, a phone, two meth pipes and a digital scale were found.

Officers with the Austin Police Department responded to a call from the motel’s front desk clerk who said two people appeared to be shot outside one of the downstairs motel rooms.

Police found three people with gunshot wounds. EMS took two people to an area hospital, and one person was pronounced dead at the scene.

Video footage from the motel showed multiple people coming and going from a motel room before a fight broke out and shots were fired, according to a search warrant affidavit.

An APD spokesperson said officers detained all suspects in this case, but there were no arrests listed in documents as of Wednesday.

This is an ongoing investigation.