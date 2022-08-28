One person died and another was hurt after a shooting in downtown Austin on East Seventh Street on Aug. 6, 2022. (KXAN Photo)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Police responded to a shots-fired call at approximately 2 a.m. Aug. 6 near the 400 block of E. 7th Street and found two men shot.

According to a report, one victim was being placed in the front passenger seat of a vehicle by two people after he sustained a traumatic gunshot wound to the lower back, which resulted in lower-body paralysis. The victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

The other victim, later identified as Dionysius Edward Thompson, 20, was found unresponsive with life-threatening injuries. Emergency services later said he died from his injuries.

During the crime scene investigation, officers located three spent .40 caliber cartridge cases and one spent full metal-jacketed projectile, but no firearm.

According to the report, Thompson was the intended target of the shooting, and the other victim was shot accidentally.

Man arrested in E. 7th Street shooting that killed one, injured another (Mugshot provided by Austin Police Department)

Records showed that through the course of the investigation, police identified 18-year-old Nathan Ramirez as a suspect from phone calls made around the time of the shooting and in the days after.

According to the report, on the same night of the shooting, Ramirez was detained and frisked by APD officers. The officers found a .40 caliber bullet in his front pocket, and a backpack was also found to contain a loaded handgun, marijuana, cocaine, more than $8,000 in cash and a box of .40 caliber bullets.

On Aug. 6, Ramirez was then arrested and charged with unlawfully carrying a weapon and felony possession of a controlled substance. He was released from custody on bond Aug. 8 for those charges.

An analysis of the gun found in Ramirez’s backpack was conducted by officers, and APD confirmed it was a match to the spent rounds located at the crime scene from the Aug. 6 shooting that killed Thompson.

According to Travis County jail records, Ramirez was later arrested on a murder charge Aug. 10. He remained in jail on a $1,254,000 bond with four additional charges, on top of the murder charge.