AUSTIN (KXAN) – An Austin man connected to a May 2021 investigation was found guilty of indecency with a child involving sexual contact.

Seth Davidson Hilliker, 51, was convicted and sentenced to serve 15 years in state prison Feb. 23, according to Travis County court records.

According to past reporting, Hilliker was accused of forcibly touching a 6-year-old child in a sexual manner at a south Austin Walmart on May 15, 2021. Travis County jail records showed Hilliker was later arrested and booked into the jail June 4, 2021, for charges related to the incident.

In 2021, police said a man, later identified as Hilliker, entered the Walmart in Southpark Meadows and wandered around for some time before approaching the child in an aisle and committing the sexual assault.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety’s sex offender database, Hilliker became a registered sex offender in 2009.

Hilliker got 630 days of jail credit toward his sentence, according to Travis County court records.

KXAN reached out to Hilliker’s attorney. This article will be updated if a statement is received.