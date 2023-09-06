AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man was booked into the Travis County jail Saturday in connection with a fatal crash in eastern Travis County.

According to court records, 30-year-old Salvador Salas was charged with intoxication manslaughter, intoxication assault and failure to identify.

KXAN is working to find attorney information for Salas. This story will be updated if we receive a response.

Travis County jail records showed Salas was being held on the three charges with bonds totaling $57,000.

According to an arrest affidavit, Salas was involved in a head-on collision that killed 40-year-old Santos Angel Patina and injured another.

Inside Salas’ vehicle, troopers with the Texas Department of Public Safety found 2 Modelo Micheladas 24-ounce cans, 1 Bud Light 40-ounce bottle, 2 Budweiser 40-ounce bottles, 2 Budweiser 12-ounce cans and 10 Bud Light cans, according to the affidavit.

Documents said a trooper conducted a Standardized Field Sobriety Test on Salas at the scene.

“Based on the clues observed and the totality of the circumstances, I determined that Salas was operating a motor vehicle … while not having the normal use of mental or physical faculties by reason of the introduction of alcohol, a controlled substance, a drug, a dangerous drug, a combination of two or more of those substances, or any other substance into the body,” the affidavit said.