AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police have charged a 19-year-old woman with a felony for allegedly pulling a knife on a man Tuesday after she agreed to buy his PlayStation 4 on Facebook Marketplace, according to police documents.

The victim posted his PlayStation 4 on Facebook Marketplace for $200 and received a message from an interested buyer Tuesday afternoon. They agreed to meet at a north Austin location later that evening, according to APD.

The victim arrived at the agreed-upon location with a friend, where he found the interested buyer. The victim put the product on the ground, and moments later, the buyer pulled a knife to his neck. A struggle to get control of the weapon ensued, and the victim’s friend exited the vehicle and attempted to help.

The three were entangled in a struggle when the friend saw something that looked like a gun. Fortunately, the friend realized the “gun” was a drill. It was at that point that both the victim and his friend fled with his PlayStation, according to the arrest warrant affidavit.

When the PlayStation seller returned home, he realized that the woman who allegedly attacked him dropped her wallet in the Playstation box during the altercation. He called the police and reported her, the documents said.

APD took the accused into custody and asked why she attacked the PlayStation seller.

“I had the dumb idea [and thought] hey, this guy looks robbable. He looks like, no offense, a b—-. I got a knife and drill, so why not? Like, if anything is possible, why not do something bad? But it backfired, and things didn’t go the way I wanted them to because he had someone else with him,” she was quoted telling police.

The woman has been charged with aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon.