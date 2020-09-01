Recognize this car? Austin police need help finding driver of vehicle who fired shots out of window

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying a vehicle and its driver involved in an August 21 incident in east Austin.

(APD)

According to APD, at around 11:43 a.m. in the 6400 block of east U.S. Highway 290, the driver of a black sedan started firing shots from the window at another vehicle.

Police say the sedan, possibly a Hyundai Sonata, appeared to be actively chasing the car onto the highway.

Officers say they found several shell casings at the scene, but it’s unclear whether anyone was hit by the gunfire.

If you have any information about this incident, you’re asked to call (512) 472-8477.