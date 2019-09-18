Recognize him? Leander police seek information on sex assault suspect

Leander police released a sketch of a suspect in an August 16 sexual assault. (Image from Leander Police Department)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Leander police released a sketch Wednesday with the hope that someone will recognize a sexual assault suspect and give police more information about him.

The alleged assault took place around 5 p.m. on Aug. 16 at the 22 North Apartments located on 149 South Bagdad Road in Leander.

The suspect is described as a white man in his mid- to late-20s. He has a medium build and is approximately 5’10” tall and weighs about 195 pounds.

Leander police didn’t provide any other details as the investigation is ongoing.

If you have information about the suspect or his whereabouts, you’re asked to contact Detective Carlos Villarreal at (512) 528-2811. You can also provide an anonymous tip on the Leander Police tip411 website.