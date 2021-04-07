Recognize her? Woman robs San Marcos Sunoco at knifepoint, forces employee into cooler

(Courtesy of San Marcos PD)

SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) — San Marcos police are looking for someone who robbed a convenience store with a knife earlier this week.

It happened Monday around 3:30 a.m. at the Sunoco gas station near Highway 123 and Redwood Road.

Police say a woman pointed a large kitchen knife at the clerk and forced the employee into a walk-in cooler.

Investigators say the woman is Hispanic and was last seen wearing a Texas State hat, black short sleeve hoodie and black pants.

Call San Marcos Police Department at (512) 753-2306 if you have any information.