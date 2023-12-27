AUSTIN (KXAN) — It’s a story we’ve heard more and more over the last couple years from our viewers, this time from a south Austin business owner.

“I looked outside and my truck and trailer weren’t there and it was just surreal, I was like ‘what happened?'” Michael Burton said.

Burton built a tree services company from the ground up. His gear, truck and trailer are his livelihood.

Just before Christmas someone stole it all. Thankfully, one of Burton’s neighbors found the trailer in the woods during a run, but the rest — including his expensive climbing gear for work — is still missing.

Michael Burton’s truck was stolen from his south Austin home just before Christmas (Courtesy: Michael Burton)

“It’s literally been the work horse of my company. It means everything. It’s silly to think that a vehicle could be like that but you spend a lot of time in it. It was really important, I mean it had a name. Big Red,” Burton said.

There have been 6,290 auto thefts reported so far this year, according to the Austin Police Department’s monthly chief’s report. Those numbers do not include the month of December and would not include Burton’s truck.

Still, that’s a nearly 35% increase over the number of auto thefts reported over the same time period last year.

A KXAN investigation from earlier this month revealed that the current rate for arrests on those cases right now is roughly 8%. Vehicles, meanwhile, are recovered roughly 75% of the time, according to APD data.

“If they don’t return it then I got to live with that acceptance and it’s really difficult,” Burton said.

KXAN received tips from Burton’s friends too, who said Burton has used the truck to help them, his neighbors and strangers. He used Big Red to bring firewood to people in need during both of the most recent winter storms, he told us. He didn’t charge a thing.

That’s why his friends started a GoFundMe, to try and help Burton replace some of what he’s lost so that he can return to the work he does. You can find that GoFundMe here.

“There’s really no words I just don’t have the words for it. It’s just amazing. You have to experience that kind of love from everyone. And woof, it’s emotional,” Burton said.

Burton did file a police report, he said. If you know anything, reach out to APD.