KXAN crime reporter Brianna Hollis and digital reporter Sam Stark dive into the investigations into Raul Meza Jr. on “KXAN Live: The Meza Case” to give you a look behind the curtain at the team’s coverage. You can watch the streams live on Thursday mornings at 10:30 a.m.

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Raul Meza, 62, is a convicted murderer who now faces charges in the 2019 death of his neighbor and the May 2023 death of an 80-year-old man.

The Austin Police Department arrested him in May after he called and confessed to the murder of Jesse Fraga, 80, of Pflugerville, and implicated himself in the death of Gloria Lofton, 65, of east Austin.

Meza’s criminal history dates back to his juvenile years and includes a murder conviction in the death of 8-year-old Kendra Page, who he killed while on parole for an aggravated robbery sentence.

Brianna and Sam address the following topics in this week’s episode:

How did Meza get out on parole after a murder conviction on 8-year-old Kendra Page.

What happened in the 1990’s once he was released on parole?

Latest on the Meza investigation

Early August, a grand jury officially indicted Raul Meza on charges of murder, capital murder and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle related to the deaths of Gloria Lofton and Jesse Fraga.

Meza faces capital murder and murder charges in Lofton’s case. According to indictment documents for Lofton’s case, the grand jury ruled that Meza strangled Lofton “in the course of committing and attempting to commit the offense of aggravated sexual assault.”

The grand jury also indicted Meza on charges of murder and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle in the death of Fraga. Arrest records from May state Meza had been living in Fraga’s Pflugerville home.