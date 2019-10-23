Rapper robbed photographer at gunpoint during photo shoot, police say

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A rapper robbed a photographer at gunpoint and punched her in the face during a photo shoot in downtown Austin, APD said.



Police have issued a warrant for the arrest of 19-year-old Jayden Cornell Green following the violent incident, which happened at the 1100 block of East 5th Street at about 8:30 p.m. on September 5.

According to the arrest warrant, the victim was approached by the rap group Honcho Gang to take photographs of them. They agreed to meet in Austin.

The woman met the group at the Gulf Station at 717 East 7th Street, but later they allegedly began to complain about the pictures she was taking.



They told her to hand her camera over to a member of the group who knew how to take photos but the woman, fearing she was about to be robbed, grabbed the lens, police said.

At this point, Green put the camera around another man’s neck. The woman said he was then handed a black semi-automatic handgun, which he placed inside his jacket.

The woman, who was still holding on to the camera, said she was then attacked by Green. She claims he started to punch her and told her: “Let go of the f— camera you stupid d— b—.”



According to the warrant, Green then pointed the gun at her and said: “Let go of the camera before I blast you.”



The group left with the camera, police said. The victim drove home and called the police at a later date.



Officers conducted a social media search and identified Green as the man who attacked the woman and pointed the gun at her.



The arrest warrant lists a charge of aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon.