Prosecutors seek death penalty against man accused in murder of Temple friends

AUSTIN (KXAN/ Nexstar) — Prosecutors will seek the death penalty for a man accused in the brutal murder of two Temple friends in January, KXAN’s sister station KWKT confirmed Tuesday.

Cedric Marks, 45, faces two capital murder charges in the deaths of 28-year-old Jenna Scott and 32-year-old Michael Swearingen. The friends disappeared Jan. 4 and their bodies were found a week later in shallow graves in Oklahoma.

Two other people, Maya Maxwell and Ginell McDonough, were also charged in connection with the complex case. Maxwell told police she was in the house when the pair were murdered, though she didn’t see it herself, according to an arrest affidavit. She also told them where to find the bodies.

In February, Marks was being extradited from Michigan where he was arrested to Bell County when he escaped custody, prompting a widespread manhunt in Conroe, Texas. After he was caught, he spoke out from behind bars to say he had nothing to do with the murders.

Marks faces other charges besides the capital murder charges and his bond was set at $1.75 million.