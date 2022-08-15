AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department received 44 car burglary reports at The Domain in June, according to Senior Officer Frank Creasey. That number spiked from just 9 in May. There were 18 in July.

“Austin has gotten larger, and our property crimes have gone up,” said Creasey. “With our staffing level, the proactive things that we used to be able to do, spending time driving around in the parking garages, unfortunately, we don’t have that time.”

Nikki Wall said someone smashed the windows of her boyfriend’s Jeep while parked at their apartment at The Domain.

Nikki Wall said her boyfriend’s Jeep was one of the vehicles hit during a rash of break-ins in June.

“It was all the new, nice vehicles that got their windows smashed,” she told KXAN.

She said earlier this month, someone also took their new motorcycle from its parking spot and stripped it for parts.

“It’s infuriating on a level that I’m pretty sure people are familiar with,” said Wall.

We pulled data for crime at The Domain dating back to 2007. It showed property crimes have been higher – many spiking in 2017 and 2018. In most cases, property crime rates haven’t risen to the 2017 and 2018 level since, but they haven’t dropped significantly either.

“It’s just like, this is The Domain,” said Wall.

She has concerns about the security of her apartment complex. She showed us the barrier arms at the entrance of the private residential parking garage don’t work. She also showed us an exterior gate that doesn’t lock.

“We have a fob, you’re supposed to hit the button to get in to unlock it, but,” she said, then opened the gate without the fob.

Creasey said the police department has a strong working relationship with the various property managers at The Domain. He said they have hired off-duty officers to help patrol after hours, and more properties are working on installing additional security cameras.

“They’ve actually done some things to try and help,” said Creasey.

He said the department has also worked with hotels to have staff let guests know they can lock their firearms in safes inside the hotel instead of leaving guns in their cars.

Creasey also offered the below safety tips to residents and shoppers:

If you’re shopping at multiple stores, move your car to different parking spots

Call 911 if you see a suspicious person, because they have the potential to target multiple people in a short period of time

Don’t leave valuables in your vehicle

Use trunk covers to cover any shopping bags

KXAN reached out to the mall management and residential property owners at The Domain. We have not heard back.